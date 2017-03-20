Braves lose Walker to Reds' waiver claim
When the Braves claimed Christian Walker off waivers from the Orioles on Feb. 25, they viewed him as an option to provide organizational depth while playing first base for Triple-A Gwinnett. But a little more than a week later, they took him off their 40-man roster.
