Braves announce first round of roster moves

Providing another example of how significantly their farm system has improved over the past two years, the Braves unsurprisingly included Jason Hursh , one of their former top pitching prospects, among their first round of roster moves. Before Wednesday's game against the Phillies, the Braves announced Hursh had been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, and right-handed pitcher Jesse Biddle was optioned to Double-A Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.