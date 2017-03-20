Braves announce first round of roster...

Braves announce first round of roster moves

13 hrs ago

Providing another example of how significantly their farm system has improved over the past two years, the Braves unsurprisingly included Jason Hursh , one of their former top pitching prospects, among their first round of roster moves. Before Wednesday's game against the Phillies, the Braves announced Hursh had been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, and right-handed pitcher Jesse Biddle was optioned to Double-A Mississippi.

