Blair, Fried, Sims among players sent to minors in Atlanta Braves roster cuts
With just a couple of weeks left in the spring training schedule, Atlanta made a handful of roster moves on Thursday morning. The Atlanta Braves will wrap up their preseason schedule with an exhibition game with the Yankees to open SunTrust Park in just two weeks, and on Thursday the team trimmed its spring training roster down to 40 players.
