Baseball: Ethan Hankins gives Forsyth Central ace material to take on new region
Forsyth Central junior pitcher Ethan Hankins is the kind of talent on the mound that can keep the Bulldogs' recent success going after moving up to Class 7A from 5A this season. This is the year that the Forsyth Central baseball team finally joins its county peers in the largest class in the state, jumping to Class 7A after previously sitting in 5A.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC