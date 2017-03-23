Bartolo Might Be Prehistoric
Unless you have been in an internet-less void or stopped following the Braves in July 2015 you are aware that the Braves signed away the 43-year-old ball of fun known as Big Sexy away from the Mets. He brings his team-high career 51 WAR and his fondness for peanut butter and banana sandwiches with him.
