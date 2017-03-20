Awards within reach for Braves stars in 2017
After struggling through most of last season's first half, Freddie Freeman produced a torrid stretch that earned him legit National League Most Valuable Player consideration for the second time through six full big league seasons. As the 28-year-old Braves first baseman enters what could be the prime of his career -- with the benefit of spending a full season with Matt Kemp batting behind him -- he has the potential to once again garner consideration for top postseason honors, including the Esurance Best Major Leaguer and Top Hitter Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC