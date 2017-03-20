Awards within reach for Braves stars in 2017

After struggling through most of last season's first half, Freddie Freeman produced a torrid stretch that earned him legit National League Most Valuable Player consideration for the second time through six full big league seasons. As the 28-year-old Braves first baseman enters what could be the prime of his career -- with the benefit of spending a full season with Matt Kemp batting behind him -- he has the potential to once again garner consideration for top postseason honors, including the Esurance Best Major Leaguer and Top Hitter Awards.

