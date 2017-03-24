Atlanta Braves Trying Hard to Beat the Math
Mar 11, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Colombia pitcher Julio Teheran throws a pitch in the second inning against Canada during the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports What are the Atlanta Braves doing with this rebuild? What is the plan? What are the underlying assumptions and guiding principles? Those are the questions are the heart of this interview Travis Sawchik of Fangraphs had with Braves' President of Baseball Operations John Hart.
