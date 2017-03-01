Atlanta Braves: R.A. Dickey May Have New Personal Catcher in Kurt Suzuki
With his move to the Atlanta Braves this offseason, R.A. Dickey is looking for a new personal catcher. Will it be Kurt Suzuki? With their signing of R.A. Dickey this past November, the Atlanta Braves are hoping he can dominate the NL East again as he did during his Cinderella run in 2014 that culminated in a Cy Young award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC