Atlanta Braves 2017 season preview: Different, better, but not quite ready yet
That fact likely spurred a busy winter that saw the Braves add a number of veteran players through trades and free-agent signings. But will SunTrust Park's maiden voyage include the Braves' first winning season since 2013? The 2016 Braves started a pitcher older than 30 just 23 times.
