2017 Atlanta Braves Season Preview: Julio Teheran
Along with teammate Freddie Freeman, Julio Teheran has been one of the few steady foundation pieces in Atlanta during the Braves rebuild. With expectations on the rise, the franchise will be looking at him for continued consistency through the 2017 season.
