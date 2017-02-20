Winkler's injury spurs change in mechanics
Though the gruesome sequence led him to the lowest point of his career, Braves reliever Daniel Winkler has repeatedly watched video clips of the moment he fractured his right elbow while throwing a pitch against the Cardinals on April 10. While this might seem somewhat masochistic to some, Winkler, 27, has studied the sequence, as he has searched for a way to alter his mechanics and distance himself from the frustration he has felt while spending most of the past 21 2 seasons on the disabled list with an elbow injury. "I've been trying to fix my mechanics and take some stress off my elbow," Winkler said.
