Veteran arms stabilize reconstructed rotation
With Spring Training fast approaching, MLB.com will take a look at a different aspect of this year's Braves squad each day this week. Today's topic: What's the difference? ATLANTA -- After seeing their offense significantly improve late last year, the Braves spent this offseason reconstructing a rotation that consisted of Julio Teheran , Bud Norris , Matt Wisler , Williams Perez and Jhoulys Chacin at the beginning of 2016 Minus a couple of stints on the disabled list, Teheran was the only member of the quintet to maintain his spot in the rotation over the course of last season.
