Veteran arms stabilize reconstructed rotation

With Spring Training fast approaching, MLB.com will take a look at a different aspect of this year's Braves squad each day this week. Today's topic: What's the difference? ATLANTA -- After seeing their offense significantly improve late last year, the Braves spent this offseason reconstructing a rotation that consisted of Julio Teheran , Bud Norris , Matt Wisler , Williams Perez and Jhoulys Chacin at the beginning of 2016 Minus a couple of stints on the disabled list, Teheran was the only member of the quintet to maintain his spot in the rotation over the course of last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.