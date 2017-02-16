The Atlanta Braves Scott Boras and Ma...

The Atlanta Braves Scott Boras and Matt Wieters

May 25, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Scott Boras thinks the Atlanta Braves and other should think of Matt Wieters as the new Carlton Fisk Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Talk of Matt Wieters ending up a member of the Atlanta Braves continues even after Tampa made him an offer. Wieters' agent Scott Boras insists the Braves and others are not seeing the whole picture but are they? In a flurry of recent interviews Boras told the world that teams like the Atlanta Braves were missing a good bet because Matt Wieters is the new Carlton Fisk .

Chicago, IL

