Takeaways From This Weekend's Atlanta Braves Spring Training Games

The first two games of Spring Training for the Atlanta Braves are in the books! Timely hitting led to a 7-4 Braves victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, while a Max Stassi two-run HR in the top of the 8th inning gave the Astros an eventual 3-2 win against the Braves on Sunday. Twitter was buzzing about the return of Braves baseball after a long and eventful offseason.

