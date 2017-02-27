Takeaways From This Weekend's Atlanta...

Takeaways From This Weekend's Atlanta Braves Spring Training Games

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tomahawk Take

The first two games of Spring Training for the Atlanta Braves are in the books! Timely hitting led to a 7-4 Braves victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, while a Max Stassi two-run HR in the top of the 8th inning gave the Astros an eventual 3-2 win against the Braves on Sunday. Twitter was buzzing about the return of Braves baseball after a long and eventful offseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,201,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC