Suzuki has no qualms catching knuckleball
Though Kurt Suzuki and Tyler Flowers will both spend some time getting acquainted with R.A. Dickey 's knuckleball, the Braves will eventually determine who will serve as Dickey's primary catcher once the regular season begins. Suzuki established himself as an early favorite as he capably took advantage of the opportunity to be behind the plate as Dickey made his Grapefruit League season debut during Monday's "The thing that was most encouraging today was I had a really good [catcher]," Dickey said.
