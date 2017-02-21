Super subs are now key players on pitching-dominated rosters

Atlanta Braves infielder Jace Peterson, center, stretches with teammates during the first full-squad spring training workout in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Atlanta Braves infielder Jace Peterson, center, stretches with teammates during the first full-squad spring training workout in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.