Snitker weighs in on pace-of-play debate
Braves manager Brian Snitker is among the contingent hesitant to make any drastic rule changes as Major League Baseball attempts to improve pace of play. But, as he gained his first experience as a big league manager last year he recognized the replay process can create some unwanted dead time.
