Ruiz arrives at Braves camp with new body

Rio Ruiz might be unrecognizable to those who haven't seen him within the 16-plus months that have passed since he received a motivational message delivered from Braves president of baseball operations John Hart, who simply wanted the third base prospect to recognize the potential benefits of getting in better shape. Ruiz, who was traded to the Braves in January 2015 in a five-player deal that sent Evan Gattis to the Astros, impressed the Braves when he arrived at Spring Training last year, having taken 20 pounds off the 240-pound frame he carried at the end of the 2015 season.

