Revamped lineup gives Braves plenty of hope heading into '17

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman takes batting practice during baseball spring training Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. A lineup that was downright embarrassing at the beginning of last season looks a whole lot more imposing, bolstered by slugger Matt Kemp, top prospect Danby Swanson and three-time All-Star Brandon Phillips.

