Projecting the Future of the Shelby Miller Trade
We all know that hindsight is 20-20 and analyzing specific deals based on their results rather than logical reasoning at the time is foolish and uninteresting. However, 14 months ago the Braves traded away Shelby Miller and Gabe Speier for Ender Inciarte , Dansby Swanson , and Aaron Blair .
