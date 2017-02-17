Pitchers Gant, Schafer impress Lilliquist

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Schafer throws from the bullpen mound as pitching coach Derek Lilliquist watches during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com St. Louis Cardinals pitcher John Gant throws from the bullpen mound during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.