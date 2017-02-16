Old starters among new faces as Braves remake rotation

Atlanta Braves pitcher R.A. Dickey loosens up during a spring training baseball workout in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Bartolo Colon, the 43-year-old right-hander whose longevity and jovial disposition have turned him into one of the game's fan favorites, joined Atlanta in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.