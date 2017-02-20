More to Phillips' legacy than his infectious smile
Brandon Phillips probably signed more than 30,000 autographs during 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, and that's not an insignificant part of his legacy. Phillips also contributed both time and money to a variety of community projects around Cincinnati, including the Reds Urban Youth Academy.
