MLB: Braves acquire Brandon Phillips from Reds in trade
The Atlanta Braves acquired three-time All-Star Brandon Phillips on Sunday from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for two pitchers. "We are thrilled to 'welcome home' Brandon to Atlanta, where he will play in front of his family and friends and many of his fans," Coppolella said.
