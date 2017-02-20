Minter best relief prospect since Kim...

Minter best relief prospect since Kimbrel

12 hrs ago

Today's topic: Who might surprise? When the Braves opened Spring Training in 2010, they welcomed rising prospect Craig Kimbrel and Jonny Venters , a left-handed pitcher who had remained in relative obscurity while spending the previous six seasons within the Atlanta organization. By the end of the 2010 season, Venters and Kimbrel were key pieces within a bullpen that helped Bobby Cox reach the playoffs during the final season of his Hall of Fame managerial career.

