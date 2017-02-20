Let's give some context to the prospe...

Let's give some context to the prospect grades

21 hrs ago Read more: Talking Chop

All the prospect ranking articles released over the last month have been great, but I just can't get my head easily around what the scouting number actually represent. This made me want to try to find major league comparisons for guys like Albies or Acuna, to see what the evaluators see them as in future.

