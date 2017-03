Jaime Garcia welcoming 'a fresh start' with Altanta

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jose Adolis Garcia talks with infielder Magneuris Sierra during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee, [email protected] St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jose Adolis Garcia talks with infielder Magneuris Sierra during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.