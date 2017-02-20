Inbox: Can the Braves win the divisio...

Inbox: Can the Braves win the division in 2017?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Atlanta Braves

Given the strong finish last season and the veteran pitching additions during the offseason, are the Braves legit contenders for the National League East, or am I just overly optimistic? -- Ryan K., Burlington, Iowa Baseball evaluators have long said you have to be careful about what you see in September, but as Atlanta won 20 of those final 30 games last year, the Braves did so in a manner that provides even more reason to be optimistic about what the additions of Bartolo Colon , Jaime Garcia and R.A. Dickey might bring. During that final 30-game stretch, the Braves overcame the 5.19 ERA their starting rotation produced by tallying 5.47 runs per game .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Jan 11 johnnyj 1
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,648,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC