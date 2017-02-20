Inbox: Can the Braves win the division in 2017?

Given the strong finish last season and the veteran pitching additions during the offseason, are the Braves legit contenders for the National League East, or am I just overly optimistic? -- Ryan K., Burlington, Iowa Baseball evaluators have long said you have to be careful about what you see in September, but as Atlanta won 20 of those final 30 games last year, the Braves did so in a manner that provides even more reason to be optimistic about what the additions of Bartolo Colon , Jaime Garcia and R.A. Dickey might bring. During that final 30-game stretch, the Braves overcame the 5.19 ERA their starting rotation produced by tallying 5.47 runs per game .

