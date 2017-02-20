Inbox: Biggest surprise from new pickups?
One guy flying under the radar going into camp is Shae Simmons , a hard-throwing right-hander acquired from the Braves as part of a pair of trades last month that also landed starter Drew Smyly from the Rays. The 26-year-old was a fast-rising prospect in the Braves' bullpen plans as a rookie in 2014, but missed most of the past two seasons after Tommy John surgery on his elbow.
