Garcia mulling WBC 2017 opportunity
Braves left-handed pitcher Jaime Garcia is still debating whether to accept the opportunity to pitch for his native Mexico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. "There are some conversations that need to happen before [a decision is made]," Garcia said.
