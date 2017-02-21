Freeman leads offense in Teheran's st...

Freeman leads offense in Teheran's strong start

Read more: Atlanta Braves

Freddie Freeman recorded two hits and his former Atlanta teammate Evan Gattis enjoyed his return to ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex on Sunday, as the Astros used Max Stassi 's two-run homer in the eighth inning to claim a 3-2 win over the Braves. Stassi's two-run shot off Jose Ramirez proved decisive for the Astros as they claimed their first win of the Grapefruit League season.

