Former Atlanta Brave Chipper Jones co...

Former Atlanta Brave Chipper Jones coming to Regions Field on April 11

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Eight-time Major League Baseball All-Star and Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones is scheduled to appear at a meet-and-greet and book signing at Regions Field in Birmingham on Tuesday, April 11. The event, hosted by the Birmingham Barons and The Alabama Booksmith,will kick off the opening homestand for the Barons, which begins the next night against the Montgomery Biscuits and runs through Sunday, April 16. Jones will speak at Regions Field at 5:00 p.m., and then sign copies of his new biography, Ballplayer . Tickets cost $34 for the meet-and-greet, a signed first edition of the book and a ticket to a future Barons game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Jan 11 johnnyj 1
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,965 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC