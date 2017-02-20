Former Atlanta Brave Chipper Jones coming to Regions Field on April 11

Eight-time Major League Baseball All-Star and Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones is scheduled to appear at a meet-and-greet and book signing at Regions Field in Birmingham on Tuesday, April 11. The event, hosted by the Birmingham Barons and The Alabama Booksmith,will kick off the opening homestand for the Barons, which begins the next night against the Montgomery Biscuits and runs through Sunday, April 16. Jones will speak at Regions Field at 5:00 p.m., and then sign copies of his new biography, Ballplayer . Tickets cost $34 for the meet-and-greet, a signed first edition of the book and a ticket to a future Barons game.

