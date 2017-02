Dickey, Colon bring experience, knowledge to Braves' rotation

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker discusses how veteran right-handers Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey can benefit a young pitching staff. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker discusses how veteran right-handers Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey can benefit a young pitching staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.