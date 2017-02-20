Denny Lemaster versus Sandy Koufax 1966

Denny Lemaster versus Sandy Koufax 1966

It was the first season for the Braves in Atlanta, and Billy Hitchcock had just replaced Bobby Bragan as Manager, and fans were excited to start over after Bragan had badly screwed up in the first regular season game by pitching Tony Cloninger for 13 innings against the Pirates and ruining a wonderful pitcher in his prime in a 3-2 loss. A hot summer night with thunderstorms but the new Atlanta- Fulton County Stadium was packed at full capacity with the Dodgers in town and pitching the incredible Sandy Koufax, while the Braves countered with their best left-hander, the smooth throwing Denny Lemaster.

