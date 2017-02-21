Colon gets nod for Saturday's Grapefruit League opener

Bartolo Colon will get things started when he takes the mound for the Braves at 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday in the Grapefruit League opener against the Blue Jays at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex. After Thursday's workout, Braves manager Brian Snitker announced Colon, Julio Teheran , R.A. Dickey , Mike Foltynewicz and Jaime Garcia will serve as his starting pitchers through the exhibition season's first five games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.