Colon gets nod for Saturday's Grapefruit League opener
Bartolo Colon will get things started when he takes the mound for the Braves at 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday in the Grapefruit League opener against the Blue Jays at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex. After Thursday's workout, Braves manager Brian Snitker announced Colon, Julio Teheran , R.A. Dickey , Mike Foltynewicz and Jaime Garcia will serve as his starting pitchers through the exhibition season's first five games.
