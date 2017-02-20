Cards ink Cuban outfielder to Minors ...

Cards ink Cuban outfielder to Minors deal

22 hrs ago

The Cardinals have signed Cuban free-agent outfielder Jose Adolis Garcia to a Minor League deal with an invitation to Spring Training. The deal includes a $2.5 million bonus, according to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez.

