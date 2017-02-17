Braves' Phillips happy to be traded back home
Brandon Phillips was struck by the oddity of being traded to a team that includes 43-year-old pitcher Bartolo Colon. "It's crazy being on he same team with the guy I got traded for," the new Atlanta Braves second baseman said Friday after his first spring training workout.
