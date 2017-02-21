Braves' new additions take part in BP
Even with more than 31 combined years of Major League service time, second baseman Brandon Phillips , right-hander R.A. Dickey and left-hander Jaime Garcia relished their first opportunity to face live batting practice opponents as members of the Braves. "That's when you really know Spring Training's starting up and it's getting heated," Phillips said.
