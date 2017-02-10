Braves aim to surpass expectations in '17
While it is certainly wise to remain somewhat realistic about the expectations expressed within the optimistic period known as Spring Training, it is also every fan's right to allow themselves to dream about the possibility of delighting in the unexpected turn of events every baseball season can bring. It would be nothing more than a guess or an expression of hope for a Braves fan to predict this year's team will match the worst-to-first run the 1991 Atlanta team made through Game 7 of the World Series.
