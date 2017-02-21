Blair hoping slider will propel him i...

Blair hoping slider will propel him into rotation

15 hrs ago

Aaron Blair has returned to Spring Training with the out pitch he finally developed just in time to end his frustrating rookie season, when he threw a dazzling 10-strikeout performance against the Tigers. But the Braves right-hander understands that last year's inconsistencies potentially mean he'll to need to wait for another call to the Majors.

