Bartolo Colon is the most magical thi...

Bartolo Colon is the most magical thing at Disney World

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Bartolo Colon is the most magical thing at Disney World The 43-year-old right-hander is a mentor and inspiration at Braves camp. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/02/atlanta-braves-bartolo-colon-magical-spring-training-yes-mlb/ On a back field in the Braves' spring training complex at Disney World on Friday morning, a group of men who rank among the best in the world at throwing a baseball 60 1/2 feet practice making the ever-so-slightly longer throw from the pitcher's mound to second base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,096,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC