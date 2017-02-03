Atlanta Braves Scouting Report on OF Bradley Keller

Aug 17, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; A detailed view of the bats of San Diego Padres right fielder Matt Kemp and left fielder Justin Upton before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports The Atlanta Braves drafted Keller out of high school in North Carolina in the 15th round of the 2015 draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.