Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies Taking Cuts In The Cages

We're less then two weeks away from the Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers reporting to The Wide World of Sports ComplexFebruary 14. We're just barely over two weeks away from the Braves positional players reporting to Orlando, FloridaFebruary 17. It seems to be a trend now that players show up to camp early instead of waiting until the official date. 2017 will most likely be no different.

