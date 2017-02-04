Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop...

Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop, Sign LHP Rex Brothers, Hank Aaron's Birthday

Tomahawk Take Editor's Note: What could be better for the city of Atlanta then to win the Super Bowl on February 5th - Hank Aaron's birthday! Atlanta Braves legend, Hammering Hank Aaron, will turn 83-years-young on Sunday - the same day as the Falcons take on the Patriots in Super Bowl 51. On Friday evening, 800-plus guest showed up at the Delta Flight Museum to help celebrate his birthday as well as benefiting the Chasing the Dream Foundation that Aaron and his wife created back in 1994. "That's what this evening means to me, to see the outpour of love from all these people," Aaron told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.




