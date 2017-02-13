Atlanta Braves Catching: A Wieters Namedrop and Framing; is it the New WAR?
Atlanta Braves GM, John Coppolella, was on MLB Radio today, and he uttered the name Matt Wieters. He also shot down the thought of bringing Wieters to SunTrust Park Or did he? Also, what's the obsession with 'framing'? First thing's first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC