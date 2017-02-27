Albies anxious to see big league play

Albies anxious to see big league play

2017-02-27

After spending the past few weeks patiently undergoing the final stages of rehab for his freak elbow fracture, highly regarded Braves prospect Ozzie Albies is now anxious to make his Grapefruit League debut, possibly early next week. With Brandon Phillips set to serve as their second baseman, the Braves really have no reason to rush Albies, who is likely at least a few months away from being Major League ready.

