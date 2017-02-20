83 baseball cards for Hank Aaron's 83rd birthday
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron celebrated his birthday two days early on Friday night during "A Salute to the Life and Times of Henry Aaron" at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta. The event was a fundraiser for the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation and featured artifacts on loan from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
