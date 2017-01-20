Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez and Jeff Bagwell elected to HOF
Houston Astros slugger Jeff Bagwell, seven-time all-star outfielder Tim Raines and catcher Ivan Rodriguez received more than 75 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America, making them the three players who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. They will be joined this summer by former MLB commissioner Bud Selig and longtime Atlanta Braves executive John Schuerholz.
