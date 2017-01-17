The Atlanta Braves and Sarasota Count...

The Atlanta Braves and Sarasota County Are In "Exclusive Negotiations"

Developing news out of the Atlanta Braves camp and the county of Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon! The two have moved into "exclusive negotiations" to for a new Spring Training complex as soon as 2019. The Braves are currently playing their home spring training games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, but have been looking for new locations over the past few years.

Chicago, IL

