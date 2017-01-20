The 2017 Atlanta Braves: How Good Will They Be?

Barring something Coppy-esque, the final pieces are set for most MLB teams at this point and it's a fair question to ask: how competitive will the Atlanta Braves be as they unlock the doors on SunTrust Field for the first time? Position by position, let's take a quick look at the current depth charts and hazard a few guesses about what we might see over the next 9 months. What I will do is score National League East clubs by position from 1 point to 5 points for performance expectations offensively and defensively.

